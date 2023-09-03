Wayne High School’s basketball coach Byron Pickens is using his platform to influence others.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With months to go before the high school basketball season tips off, Byron Pickens announced he has step down as head coach at Wayne High School.

Pickens announced on social media on Friday that he and his family are moving to Indianapolis.

Wayne enjoyed their best season in recent history last year. The Generals won their first SAC title since 2000, their first sectional title since 1994 and their second ever regional crown. Pickens finished with an overall record of 40-50 in his four seasons with the Generals.

Pickens’ departure is a significant loss for a Wayne program that returns several of last year’s starters, including Indiana Junior All-Star Jevon Lewis Jr., plus standouts Chase Barnes and HJ Dillard.