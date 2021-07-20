Wayne grad Parker leaving Hoosiers to become pitching coach at South Carolina

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne native and Wayne High School graduate Justin Parker appears to be on the move, leaving his job as pitching coach at Indiana University to become the pitching coach at South Carolina.

Angi and I have been overwhelmed by all the love and support we’ve received the past few days! We’re so thankful for all the friendships and memories we’ve made in Bloomington but are very excited to begin our next chapter in Columbia! #Gamecocks 🤙🏼 — Justin Parker (@JustinDParker24) July 20, 2021

Parker posted the move on his Twitter account Tuesday night. Neither school has commented publicly on the move.

Indiana’s pitching staff was considered one of the best in the country last season, with the third-lowest ERA in the nation. All three weekend starters were selected in the recent MLB Draft.

Parker has been on I.U.’s staff the past three seasons, heading to Bloomington with head coach Jeff Mercer. Parker had worked under Mercer at two prior stops – Wright State and Central Florida – before Indiana.

Parker played at Wright State before being drafted by the Diamondbacks in the sixth round of the 2008 MLB Draft. He played three years in Arizona’s farm system before turning his attention to coaching.