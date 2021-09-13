Waterloo’s Hummer earns tryout for U.S. U23 Wheelchair Basketball Team

WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – DeKalb High School graduate and Waterloo native A.J. Hummer will try and take his game to the international level as he has been invited to the United States Under 23 men’s wheelchair basketball team tryout for the squad that will compete in the upcoming World Championships.

Hummer, who started his basketball career at Turnstone in Fort Wayne, is currently a junior at the University of Texas-Arlington, where he helped lead the school to the 2020 National Wheelchair Basketball Association title.

Tryouts will be held in October with the players hoping to earn a spot on the U.S. team that will compete in Chiba City, Japan starting in late May 2022.