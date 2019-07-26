Warsaw’s Moore signs to play in France

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – Former Highlight Zone regular and Warsaw High School graduate Nic Moore will continue his basketball career overseas the point guard has signed to play the upcoming season in France.

Moore signed with Champagne Châlons-Reims Basket after playing last season in Italy for Virtus Roma. He averaged 16.3 points and 4.3 assists last year.

The upcoming season will be Moore’s fifth season overseas. He was the two-time AAC Player of the Year at SMU. Moore was the runner-up for the 2011 Indiana Mr. Basketball Award which went to Cody Zeller.