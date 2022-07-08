WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – Warsaw native Andrew Mevis is closing in on his dream – now, he just has to make the team.

Mevis, who’s life-long goal has been to kick in the NFL, will be competing for the kicking job when the Jacksonville Jaguars open training camp on July 24.

After spending four years at Fordham University, Mevis spent this past fall kicking for Iowa State. While he went unselected in the 2022 NFL Draft, he immediately signed an undrafted free agent deal with Jacksonville.

The Jaguars waived last year’s starting kicker, Matthew Wright, in May. That has opened the door for a kicking competition between Mevis and journeyman Ryan Santoso.

Mevis, who played in the Under Armour All-American Game as a senior at Warsaw High School, was the first-ever kicker selected to the WANE-TV Fab 15 back in 2016.