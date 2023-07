LOS ANGELES (WANE) – Warsaw native Mason Plumlee is returning to Los Angeles next season, as the veteran center signed a one-year, $5 million contact with the Clippers on Monday.

The 33-year old Plumlee averaged 10.8 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game last season. He began the season as the starting center for the Charlotte Hornets, but was dealt to the Clippers before the trade deadline.