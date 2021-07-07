Warsaw, Indiana Wesleyan grad Mangas works out for Indiana Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – From the Highlight Zone to the highest level of basketball, Warsaw High School and Indiana Wesleyan graduate Kyle Mangas got a shot to impress some NBA brass on Wednesday as he was one of six players invited to a pre-draft workout with the Indiana Pacers.

Mangas, a 6-foot-4 guard, was a three-time NAIA First-Team All-American at IWU. He averaged 29.5 points and 7.4 rebounds as a senior and was the BEVO Francis Award winner as a junior as the top small college basketball player in the country.