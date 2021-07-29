Warsaw grad Moore signs to play in Poland

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – After playing five professional seasons in Europe Warsaw High School graduate Nic Moore is branching out, as the former Highlight Zone star has signed to play the upcoming season in Poland.

Moore has signed with MKS Dabrowa Gornicza he announced via social media.

Moore spent last season in Portugal, averaging 7.7 points and 4.6 assists for Benfica. He’s also played in Italy and France.

A five-foot-nine point guard, Moore was the two-time AAC Player of the Year at Southern Methodist University.