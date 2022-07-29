JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WANE) – Warsaw High School graduate Andrew Mevis, who signed as an undrafted free agent with the Jaguars immediately after the 2022 NFL Draft, was cut by Jacksonville on Friday.

A kicker out of Iowa State, reports out of Jacksonville had praised Mevis following the team’s workouts, camps, and OTA’s over the summer.

However, during training camp this week ESPN reported Mevis missed three field goal attempts during team drills.

Mevis was expected to battle journeyman Ryan Santoso for the starting kicker job during camp. Instead, the Jaguars signed veteran kicker Elliott Fry on Friday to take Mevis’ place.