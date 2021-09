WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – Warsaw High School graduate and former Highlight Zone regular Kyle Mangas will begin his professional basketball career overseas, as the high-scoring guard has signed to play for USK Praha of the Czech National Basketball League.

Congrats to @Kmango2 on signing with @uskpraha in the Czech Republic for the 21-22 season!



Kyle’s amazing college resume at @IWUHoops includes back to back NAIA POY, Bevo Francis Award, & a NAIA Championship in ‘18.



Excited to see Kyle take his winning ways to the 🇨🇿!!! pic.twitter.com/UxAih3a35I — Potter Sports Group (@PotterSportsLLC) September 1, 2021

The two-time NAIA National Player of the Year at Indiana Wesleyan, Mangas had workouts with the Pacers, Pistons, and Cavaliers this summer leading up to the NBA Draft.