INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Mad Ants may not be in Fort Wayne anymore, but the Pacers’ G League affiliate will likely have some northeast Indiana flavor when the season tips off.

On Tuesday, the Pacers announced they signed Warsaw High School grad Kyle Mangas to an Exhibit 10 contract. That contract can be converted to a two-way deal before the regular season begins.

Mangas’ agent told WANE 15 that the Hoosier native will play this season for the Mad Ants.

Mangas played his college basketball career at Indiana Wesleyan from 2017 – 2021. After wrapping up his college career, the Warsaw product began his professional career overseas in the Czech Republic.