FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One million dollars is on the line later this summer when “The Basketball Tournament” (TBT) tips off across the country. The Summit City will once again be represented by one of the longest-running TBT teams, the Fort Wayne Champs.

New this year, the Champs are looking for home grown talent with their first open tryout at OPS Dupont. The TBT squad is guaranteeing one open roster spot to an athlete who attends Thursday’s tryout.

Ahead of the open tryout, WANE 15 sports reporter Josh Ayen attempted to wow the coaching staff during a separate workout.

Limited spots remain for Thursday’s tryout, which runs from 5:30 – 9 p.m. Click here to register.