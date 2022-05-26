FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop and Purdue basketball great Walter Jordan will be back in the Summit City this summer, hosting the inaugural Future Stars Hoops & Standards Day Camp in his hometown.

The camp, which will take place at Northrop High School, is set for June 13-16. It is open to boys and girls ages 11 to 17 and will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

The camp will not only teach basketball skills, but will aim to develop leadership principles among the campers.

Click here for more information on the camp, including pricing and family discounts. Registration will remain open until June 5 or until the camp reaches its limit of 200 campers.

