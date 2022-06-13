FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop legend Walter Jordan led the Bruins to the 1974 state title and this week he’s back at his alma mater, hosting the first-ever “Hoops & Standards Leadership Camp.”

Jordan, who has lived in the Atlanta area the last 20 years, is hoping not only to teach basketball skills to kids ages 11 though 17, but aims to teach life skills as well.

A three-time All-Big Ten selection at Purdue, Jordan currently ranks no. 9 in Boilermakers history in career points and no. 4 in rebounding. He played professionally all over the world, including in the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers.