Wabash’s Alexis Rose makes Colts Cheer Team for fifth season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Wabash’s own Alexis Rose recently made the Colts Cheer team for the fifth year.

Growing up, Rose never missed a game and was always excited to watch the NFL team play. When she was 10 years old, she became involved in the Jr. Colts cheerleading program, as well as Colts kids club. She thought the Colts cheerleaders were extremely inspiring, encouraging, and uplifting and wanted to be just like them when she grew up.

At Wabash High School Rose was captain of the dance team and also danced at a studio. She decided to take her talents to the next level and tried out for the Colts Cheer team when she was a senior at the age of 17.

Rose enjoys serving children in her community with the team and through her full time job at Marion County Public Defender Agency as an Investigative Paralegal for juvenile cases. She also returns to Wabash to teach both the cheer and dance teams.

Rose has always been interested in crime and law and is working to be an attorney or public defender one day.

She believes that no goal is too big. She says that the more you surround yourself with high achievers, the further you’ll go. Then, when times get tough, your friends will motivate you to continue working toward your dream.

She is thankful for many people including Colts cheer and the supportive friends she has met on the team.