FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – From buzzer beaters, state champions and local athletes reaching new heights, 2023 brought plenty of historical moments to Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio.

In chronological order, WANE 15 looks back on the most impactful sports moments around Northeast Indiana in 2023.

February 19: Purdue Fort Wayne’s Chong Qui rattles in epic buzzer beater

Onions! Former Mastodon Damian Chong Qui rattled in the shot of his college basketball career in mid-February. Chong Qui connected on a buzzer beater from half court as time expired to help Purdue Fort Wayne cap off an incredible win on Senior Day. The next day, Chong Qui’s game-winner landed as the top play on ESPN’s SportsCenter Top 10.

March 25: Blackhawk Christian boys basketball wins 2A state title

Less than a year after taking over for the late Marc Davidson, Matt Roth led Blackhawk Christian boys basketball to their third state title in five years. The Braves rallied from a halftime deficit to knock off Linton-Stockton in the 2A state championship in late March.

April 10: Leigha Brown drafted by Atlanta Dream

DeKalb High School grad Leigha Brown became the first Northeast Indiana native to be selected in the WNBA Draft in 17 years in April. Brown was selected 15th overall by the Atlanta Dream.

Weeks after being taken by Atlanta, Brown was traded to the Connecticut Sun. The DeKalb grad and former Michigan Wolverine played a few minutes off the bench at Connecticut, who advanced to the WNBA Semi-Final round this past season.

April 28: Joe Tippmann drafted by New York Jets

Bishop Dwenger grad Joe Tippmann got the call of a lifetime, a chance to play in the National Football League. The former Wisconsin standout was selected in the second round – the 43rd overall pick – by the New York Jets in this year’s NFL Draft.

Tippmann logged his first start in week three against the New England Patriots.

May 6: DaMarcus Beasley inducted into National Soccer Hall of Fame

If Fort Wayne had a Mount Rushmore of local athletes, DaMarcus Beasley would likely make the cut. One of the greatest athletes to call hail from Fort Wayne, Beasley joined soccer immortality by being enshrined in the National Soccer Hall of Fame in early May.

Beasley is the only U.S. men’s soccer player to appear in four FIFA World Cups, appearing in 126 matches for the U.S. Men’s National Team – the seventh best in USMNT history. Beasley also helped the USMNT win five CONCACAF Gold Cups, winning the Golden Boot in 2005.

May 26: Addy Wiley brings home 2 NAIA National Championships

One of the best mid-distance runners to call Northeast Indiana home, Huntington University standout Addy Wiley added to her trophy case by winning two NAIA National Championships in late May.

The Huntington North High School grad won titles in the 1,500- and 800-meter runs, along with five other national titles during the NAIA Indoor Championship Meet in March.

Over the summer, Wiley set a collegiate record in the 1,500-meter run by finishing at 3:59.17 during the Memorial Van Damme Diamond League meet in Brussels.

This November, Wiley also took home the individual title at the NAIA Cross Country championship meet in Vancouver, Wash.

June 7: Trine softball wins Division III national championship

After finishing as national runner-up the previous year, Trine softball made amends by winning their first national championship in early June.

The Thunder fell to the loser’s bracket after dropping their DIII Women’s College World Series opener. Facing elimination from there on out, the Thunder held off elimination and advanced to the championship series. Trine dropped game one to Salisbury, but rallied to win a doubleheader the next day and take home their first national title.

Led by East Noble High School grad Don Danklefsen, Trine softball brought home the university’s first national title in any team sport.

June 21: Komets name Jesse Kallechy as new head coach

After parting ways Ben Boudreau, the Komets ushered in a new era by naming Jesse Kallechy the franchise’s 30th head coach in late June. Coming off back-to-back Kelly Cups with the ECHL’s Florida Everblades, Kallechy has set out to bring a championship culture back to the Summit City.

September 12: TinCaps make first playoff appearance since 2017

For the first time in six years, Fort Wayne baseball fans got a taste of postseason action at Parkview Field. Thanks to a franchise-record 136 home runs, the TinCaps powered their way to their first playoff appearance since 2017.

Fort Wayne’s playoff push was even more impressive considering the team went through two waves of roster movement throughout the second half of the season.

In their only home playoff game against Great Lakes, the TinCaps put on a show against Great Lakes by earning a 5-0 win against the Loons. Unfortunately, Great Lakes battled back to win the best-of-3 series and eliminate the TinCaps.

October 21 – 28: Homestead celebrates magical week of state champions

Homestead celebrated a special week of fall sport state champions in late October. On Oct. 21, Alex Graber and Eric Ji partnered to bring home the first double state title for Homestead boys tennis.

One week later, Notre Dame signee Addison Knoblauch led Homestead girls cross country to their first state title in program history at Terre Haute. The Spartans edged past Concordia, who finished as state runner-up.

October 28: Andrew Saalfrank pitches in the World Series

Heritage High School grad Andrew Saalfrank finally earned his shot at the big leagues in early September. The southpaw pitcher was promoted to the Arizona Diamondbacks amid a late-season playoff push.

Weeks after making his Major League Baseball debut, Saalfrank helped the Diamondbacks punch their ticket to the World Series. In his first appearance in the Fall Classic, Saalfrank pitched 1.1 scoreless innings.

November 4: Southwood volleyball clinches first state title

After finishing as state runner-up in their first two appearances at the State Finals, third time was the charm for Southwood volleyball and longtime head coach Tom Finicle.

The VolleyKnights shocked the state in the semi-state round by sweeping last year’s 1A state champion Blackhawk Christian. A week later, Southwood rallied from a slow start to win three straight sets and knock off Tecumseh in the 1A state title match.

Southwood clinched their first volleyball state title in program history, along with the school’s second ever state title in a team sport.

November 5: Kevin Kiermaier earns fourth Gold Glove

In his first season north of the border, Kevin Kiermaier was flying high with the Toronto Blue Jays. For the fourth time in his Major League Baseball career, the Bishop Luers grad earned a Gold Glove award for being the best center fielder in the American League.

Meanwhile, Zach McKinstry was also a Gold Glove finalist for the utility player in the American League.

November 24: Snider football wins 5A state title, third in program history

Last Thanksgiving, Snider football watched the state finals from their couches after a heartbreaking loss in the semi-state round. One year later, the Panthers are celebrating their third state title in program history.

Over Thanksgiving weekend, Snider relied on all-state tailback Uriah Buchanan to break open the 5A state championship against Decatur Central. Buchanan rushed for 235 yards, scoring three total touchdowns to help the Panthers take down Decatur Central, 33-6.

November 25: Bishop Luers football takes home 12th state title in school history

From 0-2 to a 2A state champion. Bishop Luers proved plenty of naysayers wrong by bringing home their 12th state title in program history, and their first since 2012.

After surviving a scare at Churubusco in their sectional opener, the Knights allowed 10 points or fewer the rest of the way in their postseason matchups. The Knights’ defense led the way as Bishop Luers rolled past North Posey, 40-3, in the 2A state championship.

