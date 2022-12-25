FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – From state championships, Fort Wayne natives playing at the highest level and every heartwarming story in between, 2022 was a year to remember in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio.

In no particular order, here’s a look at the top 15 sports moments throughout the year. Vote at the end of this story for your favorite northeast Indiana sports moment of 2022!

Bates, Skowronek compete in the Super Bowl

Not one, but two NFL players represented the Summit City in the biggest football game of the season. Snider grad and veteran Cincinnati Bengals safety Jesse Bates hauled in an interception during the first half of Super Bowl LVI. However, Homestead grad Ben Skowronek had the last laugh when the Los Angeles Rams won, 23-20, in a back-and-forth battle.

Ocampo dominates on wrestling mat against the boys

Julianna Ocampo continues to prove she can compete with anyone on the wrestling mat, regardless of gender. In her first season competing at the high school level, Ocampo won an individual girls wrestling state title, while winning a sectional and regional title against the boys in the IHSAA tournament.

Ocampo would go on to compete in the state finals this winter, and is looking to build on a successful year throughout her sophomore season at Snider.

Ayanna Patterson wins coveted Miss Basketball

Recent Homestead grad Ayanna Patterson capped off a remarkable basketball career by earning Miss Basketball, the state’s top honor in hoops. Patterson was the second Homestead girls basketball player to earn Miss Basketball, with Karissa McLaughlin earning honors in 2017.

On top of earning Miss Basketball, Patterson played in the McDonald’s All-American game while compiling a 94-14 record during her time at Homestead. Patterson is currently a member of the women’s basketball program at the University of Connecticut.

Essegian, Central Noble marches to state finals

Mr. Basketball finalist Connor Essegian spearheaded the best season in Central Noble boys basketball history, leading the Cougars to the Class 2A state title game before eventually falling short to Providence.

Essegian also capped off a sensational basketball career with Central Noble this past spring. The current University of Wisconsin freshman finished with 2,526 career points, which is tenth on Indiana’s all-time scoring list and the most overall for a player from Noble Co. Essegian also represented his school this past summer as a member of the Indiana All-Star team.

Mastodons earn share of Horizon League title

In their second season since joining the Horizon League, Purdue Fort Wayne enjoyed one of the most successful seasons in program history. The Mastodons closed the regular season on a 9-game winning streak, including a triple-overtime win over Cleveland State at Memorial Coliseum. As a result, Purdue Fort Wayne earned a share of the Horizon League regular season title.

The Mastodons would go on to reach the Horizon League tournament semifinals in Indianapolis before losing to eventual tourney champ Northern Kentucky.

Eastside softball claims second state title in school history

The town of Butler was buzzing after Eastside earned their second softball state title in school history this past spring. Eastside knocked off North Posey, 3-2, in the Class 2A state title game at Purdue University’s Bittinger Stadium.

Led by seniors Skye Kessler and Mataya Birely, Eastside finished the 2022 season with a 29-1 record.

Addy Wiley races into record books at state finals

Huntington North grad Addy Wiley is well on her way to becoming one of the best longest distance runners in the country. This summer, Wiley capped off a phenomenal prep career by winning breaking two state records in the 800 meter and 1,600 meter runs.

Weeks later, Wiley would go on to break a national prep track record in the 1,600 meter run at the Grand Valley State Midwest Redemption Meet.

Wiley is currently running track and cross country at Huntington University.

Mat Peters defies odds, picked by Cubs in MLB Draft

From a 5-foot-7, 140 pound senior at Bishop Dwenger High School to a 6-foot-4, 225 pound flamethrower, Mat Peters’ baseball career has seen a meteoric rise in his baseball career.

After shuffling between various Community Colleges, Peters competed this past season with Ivy Tech. Thanks to a late growth spurt and help from his coaches, Peters is clocking fastballs at 100 miles per hour.

Peters’ dream of playing professional baseball took a huge leap this past summer when he was drafted in the 12th round of the MLB Draft by the Chicago Cubs. Perhaps it won’t be too much longer when Peters is pitching at Parkview Field when the South Bend Cubs visit the TinCaps.

Hassell wows the crowds as Summit City Slugger

Bobby Barrels more than lived up to the hype during his short stint with the TinCaps. Before being traded by the Padres’ organization, Hassell batted .299 with the TinCaps, earning 55 RBI and 10 home runs.

Hassell also made TinCaps history, being selected as the first active player to play in the MLB Futures All-Star game this past summer.

Komets, hockey community unite for heartwarming cause

Komets past and present united to support the family of former player Adam Lewis over the summer. Lewis’s son, Braydin, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

To help cover medical costs for the Lewis family, several current and former Komets competed in an alumni game at SportONE/Parkview Icehouse. With father and son sharing the ice alongside Komets alumni and several other supporters in attendance, the event created a memorable night for the Lewis family.

Castenada leads Mastodons to best season in women’s soccer history

Homestead grad Sam Castaneda saved perhaps her best for last in her senior season with Purdue Fort Wayne’s women’s soccer program. The senior goalkeeper played a key role in the Mastodons’ best season in program history, finishing second overall in the Horizon League with a 9-4-6 record and their first appearance in the League tournament semifinals.

In 19 starts, Casteneda posted seven shutouts while posting a Goals Against Average of 0.74, the second best among Horizon League goalies.

Blackhawk Christian volleyball earns second state title

A sea of blue invaded Ball State’s Worthen Arena for the IHSAA Class A volleyball state title, with Blackhawk Christian making their second appearance in the championship game. Trailing two sets to one against Tecumseh, Blackhawk Christian roared back to win in five sets and earn their first title since 2016.

Leading the Braves all season was a junior core of Allie Boyer, Abbie Cresse and Delaney Kintz spearheaded the Braves’ comeback. Seniors Emi Wood, Avery Volkert and Bella Lozano also supported Blackhawk Christian in the back row as the Braves stiffened up on defense in the comeback win.

Canterbury boys soccer beats the buzzer for sectional title

In his decades-long career coaching high school soccer, Greg Mauch had never coached a match where the game was decided at the buzzer. With precious seconds remaining in overtime, Canterbury senior Logan Grabowski tapped in a golden goal to give the Cavaliers a sectional championship.

Canterbury would go on to reach the semi-state round in Mauch’s final season leading the program.

Cardiac Columbia City wins NE8, sectional titles

Columbia City flew under the radar for most of the season, but the Eagles shocked the Northeast 8 after completing a fourth quarter comeback at Norwell in the regular season finale. That win sealed a Northeast 8 title for Columbia City, their first conference title since 2010.

Columbia City followed up that win with another nail-biting victory at Wayne in the opening round of sectionals. Two weeks later, the Eagles rallied from another deficit to defeat NE8 rival Leo and earn their second ever sectional title.

What made Columbia City’s postseason run even more special was head coach Brett Fox, who poured his emotions following key wins over Norwell, Wayne and Leo. Fox even earned Coach of the Week honors from the Indianapolis Colts.

Carroll is #OwenStrong during march to state title game

Carroll football was rocked this past summer with the sudden loss of Owen Scheele, a senior-to-be who died after a brief battle with cancer. The Chargers dedicated this past season to the late Scheele, and in the process the team shattered the glass ceiling for what a northeast Indiana team could do in Class 6A.

After earning their first outright SAC title in program history, Carroll earned back-to-back sectional titles after a strong second half at home against Warsaw. From there, Carroll went on to defeat Lafayette Jeff and No. 1 Hamilton Southeastern. Those wins secured the first regional and semi-state titles in program history, also a first for a Class 6A team in northeast Indiana.

Carroll’s inspirational season ended with a loss to Center Grove in the state title game. However, the Chargers won the hearts of the northeast Indiana community as they remained #OwenStrong, honoring their fallen teammate throughout the season.

