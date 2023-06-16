FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Thirty years ago Tom Nichols was the man behind the mic when professional baseball returned to the Summit City in the form of the Fort Wayne Wizards.

After serving as the ‘Voice of the Wizards’ for the franchise’s first four seasons (1993-96), Nichols is back in the Fort this week as the broadcaster of the visiting Dayton Dragons.

Three decades after ushering in the Wizards, the Muncie native and Ball State grad reflected on his time in the Summit City with WANE sports director Glenn Marini.