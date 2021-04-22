VanMeter’s homer ties it, Diamondbacks beat Reds in the 10th

CINCINNATI (AP) -Josh VanMeter hit a tying three-run homer in the ninth inning against his former team, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-5 in 10 innings for their second win of the day.

In the conclusion of Tuesday night’s suspended game, Arizona held on for a 5-4 victory. Stefan Crichton pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his second save.

The Diamondbacks trailed 3-0 heading to the ninth in the regularly scheduled contest.

But Amir Garrett issued two walks before VanMeter drove a 2-2 pitch deep to right for his first homer of the season. Arizona then broke it open with five runs in the 10th.