VanMeter ready for second season with Reds

MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) – Norwell graduate Josh VanMeter made his Major League debut last season with the Cincinnati Reds – and the northeast Indiana native is ready for round two.

VanMeter was one of the headliners at the Reds Caravan “West Tour” stop Thursday night at Stoops Automotive in Muncie, as Cincinnati.

VanMeter, who led Norwell to a state title his senior season on the diamond, was called up the big leagues from Triple-A Louisville on May 4 and made his MLB debut a day later.

He wound up playing in 95 games while hitting .237 with 8 home runs, 23 RBI and 9 stolen bases. Used as a utility player with a left-handed bat, VanMeter logged time at first base, second base, third base, left field, right field, and designated hitter in select interleague games.

Other stops in the “West Tour” are as follows: