The Cincinnati Reds have sent Ossian native Josh VanMeter back down to the minors.

The club announced Friday that the former Fort Wayne TinCaps infielder had been optioned back to Triple-A Louisville. Cincinnati called up pitcher Cody Reed in the move.

VanMeter was called up to the Reds May 4. He managed 2 hits, a walk and a stolen base in 8 games, hitting .143 in 16 plate appearances.

VanMeter returns to a Lousivlle club that he clubbed 13 homers for earlier this year.