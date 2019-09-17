CHICAGO (AP) — Norwell High School graduate Josh VanMeter has left Cincinnati’s game against the Chicago Cubs because of a family medical issue.
VanMeter was replaced by a pinch hitter in the fourth inning Monday night. The 24-year-old rookie lined to center in the second in his only at-bat.
VanMeter is batting .242 with eight homers and 23 RBIs in 87 games this year. He started at first base after Joey Votto was scratched with an illness.
VanMeter leaves Reds game due to family medical issue
