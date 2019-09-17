VanMeter leaves Reds game due to family medical issue

CHICAGO (AP) — Norwell High School graduate Josh VanMeter has left Cincinnati’s game against the Chicago Cubs because of a family medical issue.
VanMeter was replaced by a pinch hitter in the fourth inning Monday night. The 24-year-old rookie lined to center in the second in his only at-bat.
VanMeter is batting .242 with eight homers and 23 RBIs in 87 games this year. He started at first base after Joey Votto was scratched with an illness.

