VanMeter leaves Reds game due to family medical issue

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) - Former Garrett High School basketball standout and 1966 Indiana All-Star Chuck Bavis passed away on Saturday at the age of 71.

The seven-foot center led Garrett with an average of 33 points a game as a senior in 1966. Bavis was named a Scholastic Magazine All-American, and a Coach & Athlete Magazine All-American that year after leading Garrett to an undefeated regular season.