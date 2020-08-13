VanMeter homers for first hit of season, but Reds fall to Royals

CINCINNATI (AP) — Norwell grad Josh VanMeter collected his first hit of the season – a pinch-hit solo home run in the seventh – but the Reds fell at home to the Royals by a score of 5-4 on Wednesday night.

Streaking Salvador Perez had three more hits, including a homer and RBI double, Reds left-hander Wade Miley made another early exit because of injury, and the Kansas City Royals beat Cincinnati 5-4 for their fifth victory in six games.

The Royals’ offense has led the way during the surge.

It scored one run at a time to keep it going, led by Perez’s homer, double and single. Trevor Rosenthal escaped a bases-loaded threat in the ninth.