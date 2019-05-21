VanMeter headed back up to big leagues

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CINCINNATI (WANE) - After being sent down to Triple A Louisville this past Friday Norwell graduate Josh VanMeter is headed back up to the big leagues.

VanMeter has been recalled by the Cincinnati Reds, who placed pitcher Zach Duke on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.

VanMeter made his MLB debut on May 5. He spent two weeks with the Reds, going 2-for-14 at the plate.