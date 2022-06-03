MIDLAND, Mich. – Powered by a pair of home runs, the Fort Wayne TinCaps beat the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate), 7-5, on Friday night at Dow Diamond.

The ‘Caps (19-30) raced out to a 5-0 lead. In the top of the first inning, after second baseman Ripken Reyes walked, center fielder Matthew Acosta hit an RBI opposite-field double to the left-field corner. Acosta finished the night with a game-high three hits.

Then, in the third, Acosta delivered a sacrifice fly and catcher Brandon Valenzuela followed with a three-run homer pulled out to right field to increase Fort Wayne’s lead to 5-0. For Valenzuela, a top-20 rated Padres prospect, it was his third homer of the season and second in his last four games played.

Meanwhile, TinCaps starter Ryan Bergert struck out a career-high eight batters over 4 1/3 innings and didn’t allow a run until the fifth inning when the Loons (27-22) plated one.

However, the ‘Caps added back to their lead immediately in the sixth as first baseman Jack Stronach doubled, advanced to third base on a single by Angel Solarte, and scored on an error by Great Lakes right fielder Jose Ramos. Stronach also had a multi-hit performance for a second night in a row.

For good measure, third baseman Lucas Dunn tacked on a solo home run in the road seventh that expanded the lead to 7-1. Dunn, who was promoted from Single-A Lake Elsinore on Tuesday, has hit safely in each of his first four games. This was his first long ball.

The Loons made things interesting in the ninth. First, the home team turned a triple play in the top half. Then, in the bottom of the ninth they scored four runs and brought the tying run to the plate before Luke Boyd entered to record two outs and earn his third save in as many opportunities this season.

After Bergert, Brandon Komar worked 2 2/3 scoreless innings of relief.

Next Game:Saturday, June 4 @ Great Lakes (7:05 p.m.) in Midland, Mich.