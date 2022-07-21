Click here for a link to register.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One of the winningest coaches in all of college football will be lending his expertise to the Fort Wayne youth free of charge next week as Saint Francis coach Kevin Donley will be hosting a fundamentals youth clinic at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium next Tuesday, July 26.

The camp will consist of “Heads Up” certified instruction, correct blocks and tackling techniques, passing and catching fundamentals, and overall football skill development.

The clinic is for kids entering first through sixth grade. The first session is set from 10 a.m. to noon with the second session from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. that night.