WHEELING, W.Va. (WANE) – It’s been a tough start to the season for the Komets. Fort Wayne added two-points to the team’s total this weekend but came up short in both overtime finishes to Wheeling.

The Komets scored three-goals in Saturday’s loss to the Nailers. Brandon Hawkins (1st 8:25) Zach Pochiro (1st 17:54) and Stephen Harper (2nd 10:10)

The Komets are back in action on Wednesday at Indy.