Two goals from Garcia, Fort Wayne FC draws even with Dayton 2-2

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A two-goal performance from Noe Garcia secured Fort Wayne a 2-2 draw with the Dayton Dutch Lions at Bishop Dwenger’s Shields Field on Sunday.

Full Time | 2-2, we won the stats war but sadly that didn't result in a win. — Fort Wayne FC (@FortWayneFC) June 27, 2021

Noe Garcia opened up the match with the quickest goal in the program’s young history. Just 35 seconds into the match, Grayson Doody fed Garcia a clean look for the first goal of the game.

In the second half, FWFC found themselves trailing by a goal. Another laser off the foot of Garcia tied this match at two.

Neither team would score again and the match ended in a draw, 2-2.

FWFC’s next home contest is on Thursday against Lansing Common FC at 7 pm.