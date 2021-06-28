Two goals from Garcia, Fort Wayne FC draws even with Dayton 2-2

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A two-goal performance from Noe Garcia secured Fort Wayne a 2-2 draw with the Dayton Dutch Lions at Bishop Dwenger’s Shields Field on Sunday.
Noe Garcia opened up the match with the quickest goal in the program’s young history. Just 35 seconds into the match, Grayson Doody fed Garcia a clean look for the first goal of the game.
In the second half, FWFC found themselves trailing by a goal. Another laser off the foot of Garcia tied this match at two.
Neither team would score again and the match ended in a draw, 2-2.
FWFC’s next home contest is on Thursday against Lansing Common FC at 7 pm.