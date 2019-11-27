Tryouts set for Fort Wayne’s new pro soccer team

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s new professional soccer team is getting ready to roll in its first season and is looking to find some local talent in the Summit City.

The Fort Wayne Football Club will be holding tryouts for the men’s team January 2 & 3 at the Plex South.

Participants need to register ahead of time online:

www.fortwaynefc.com/2020-tryouts

Fort Wayne FC is an expansion team in the National Premier Soccer League. The club will begin play in the Midwest Region’s Great Lakes Conference in 2020.

The NPSL — the fourth tier of the United States soccer pyramid — has 91 teams in 13 conferences and 4 regions around the country. Las Vegas and Muskegon will join Fort Wayne as 2020 expansion teams.

The Fort Wayne FC will play at Bishop Dwenger High School in May and move to Fort Wayne Sport Club off Ardmore Avenue for the summer months.

