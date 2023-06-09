ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – After a wild week in Texas, Trine softball received a winner’s welcome on Friday as the team celebrated their first Division III national title in program history.

Fans, alumni and other supporters packed Zollner Golf Club to commemorate a historic season for Trine softball.

On Wednesday, Trine defeated top-seed Salisbury in a doubleheader to clinch the best-of-three national championship series. Not only is it Trine’s first national title in softball, but also the first team title in any sport for the university.

After rolling through the regional and super regional rounds, Trine had their backs against this past week in the DIII Women’s College World Series. Trine fell to the loser’s bracket after being upset in their World Series opener. The Thunder had to win four elimination games to punch their ticket to the national championship series for a second straight season.

In the championship series against Salisbury, Trine was walked off by the top seed before forcing a winner-take-all game three on Wednesday. After six scoreless innings, Carolyn Bier hit a walk-off single to left field in the seventh inning to plate the only run of the game.

With emotions still raw, members of Trine’s softball program reflected on an incredible tournament run on Friday.

Trine completes a historic season with a 46-6 record and a Division III National Championship.