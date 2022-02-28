FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll High School graduate and current Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill headlined the fifth annual Beyond The Game Leadership at the ASH Centre on Monday, highlighting 144 area student athlete from 19 local high schools for exemplifying leadership on and off the field.

Tranquill just finished his third season with the Chargers, who went 9-8 overall and just missed the playoffs.

A Notre Dame grad, Tranquill is in the final year of his rookie contract with Los Angeles. He tallied 76 total tackles with 1.5 sacks in 2021 while playing 14 games. It was a bounce back season for Tranquill, who suffered a broken ankle in the 2020 season opener and missed the rest of the year.