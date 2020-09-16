Tranquill has successful surgery on broken leg

LOS ANGELES (WANE) – Former Highlight Zone star and Carroll High School graduate Drue Tranquill appears in high spirits despite the possibility that his 2020 season with the Los Angeles Chargers may be over.

Surgery was a success .. !! Thank you Jessie Rees for you lasting inspiration & legacy. I will never ever give up! #NEGU @TeamNEGU pic.twitter.com/nc7xhNUO51 — Drue Tranquill (@DTranquill) September 15, 2020

Tranquill, who broke his left fibula in Sunday’s season opener against the Bengals, posted a photo of himself on social media following surgery on Tuesday.

In the photo he has the “I NEGU” written on his hands – short for “I Never Ever Give Up.”

Tranquill has overcome major injuries in the past. While playing at Notre Dame he torn the ACL in both of his knees and played his senior season with a cast on his wrist.

Tranquill is in his second season with the Chargers after being a fourth-round pick by the team in the 2019 NFL Draft.