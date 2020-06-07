Tom Kelley reflects on his time spent in IndyCar

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Owner of Kelley Automotive group, Tom Kelley has a side to him that belongs in the fast lane.

It’s been 16 years since the last time Kelley watched a race where he was the main man in charger, but with the 500 right around the corner, he recalls the high and lows of owning a racing team.

“We won our very first race in 1998 in phoenix, you know had some success I think over the years we won nine races, had a number of poles, the most important of course being Indy,” Kelley said.

Over Kelley’s years in the racing world, there is one year that stands-out. In 2001, Kelley’s team had state-of-the-art engines that were funded by Rodger Penske and two drivers that placed in top five positions. But, with one wrong turn, Kelley’s team missed it’s opportunity to take the checkered flag that year.

“We knew we had the two best cars between engine, chassis and setup of all the teams. We knew by practice sessions and we had the field basically covered and Scott just got too excited, he got down on the white line, they had just repainted.” Kelley continued, “he got loose, crashed, it’s all over. Hindsight is 2020, but if we would’ve just hung back and waited, we would’ve had two cars that could’ve easily won that race.”

While Kelley might have not won the 500, his team was not lacking on success, over seven full-seasons the team walked away with nine-wins in one of the world’s premiere racing leagues.

Kelley has no plans of coming back to the sport, as of now he’s content on just watching, like us, as fans.

The Indy 500 is set for August 23rd at 1:00 PM from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.