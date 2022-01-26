TinCaps single game tickets to go on sale February 16th

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Get ready for another TinCaps season as single game tickets are set to go on sale the morning of Wednesday, February 16th at 10 a.m.

Tickets start at just $7 and can be purchased online here, by calling 260-482-6400, or at Parkview Field. Those who buy tickets in person on February 16th will also save 15 percent off purchases in The Orchard Team Store that day.

Regardless of the status of MLB’s lockout, the 2022 season for the TinCaps (Minor League

Baseball’s High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres) will begin on the road at Dayton on April 8th.

Opening Day at Parkview Field is Tuesday, April 12th (6:35 p.m.), when the ’Caps host the

South Bend Cubs.

Through September 4th, the TinCaps are scheduled to play 66 home games in Downtown Fort

Wayne. Including the Fourth of July, the ’Caps will have 25 postgame fireworks shows.

The rest of the TinCaps’ 2022 promotional schedule will be announced in early February.