FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The TinCaps are one of fifteen minor league teams part of a lawsuit that alleges breach of contract by insurance providers.

The lawsuit comes after minor league clubs have been denied claims for business-interruption insurance stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Major League Baseball is planning to implement a 60-game schedule in the near future, minor league baseball doesn’t appear likely to play at all until the 2021 season.