Throwback Thursday: Walter Jordan

ATLANTA (WANE) – The city of Fort Wayne is a basketball hotbed in the state of Indiana and without question one of the top players to ever come through the Summit City is Northrop graduate Walter Jordan.

Jordan helped lead the Bruins to the 1974 state title game as the Bruins took down Jeffersonville 59-56 behind 20 points from Jordan in front of 17,000 fans in Bloomington.

It was a Bruins squad that was more than just a basketball team, as the success of the school’s team brought the city together in a time of racial tension in America.

Jordan, a six-foot-eight guard/forward then took his talents to Purdue, where he would eventually graduate sixth all-time in scoring for the Boilermakers with 1,813 points and third all-time with 882 rebounds.

He was selected in the fourth round (no. 84 overall) in the 1978 NBA Draft by the New Jersey Nets, but was released before the start of the season. He landed in the World Basketball Association for the Washignton Lumberjacks and played two seasons of minor league basketball before making his NBA debut with the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 1980-81 campaign.

Jordan played in 30 games for the Cavaliers in his lone NBA season, averaging 2.3 points per game and 1.4 rebounds.

After the Cavaliers Jordan played professionally overseas and in the CBA until 1986.

Jordan moved to Atlanta in 2001 and there works in real estate, wellness, and mentors kids through a youth sports program.