Throwback Thursday: Rod Woodson Football Camp

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you were a kid in Fort Wayne that loved sports and grew up in the 1990s and 2000s then you probably have a lasting memory of attending Rod Woodson’s football camp here in the Summit City.

Woodson’s first camp took place June 30, 1994 and ran each summer through 2007. It is estimated that over 10,000 kids attended the former Purdue star’s camp at one point.

The Snider grad brought more than just football knowledge back to his hometown. Woodson’s camps were geared not only to teach the sport, but to address topics such as drugs, peer pressure, and the importance of academics.

In conjunction with his football camps, Woodson also put on a basketball exhibition featuring many of his famous friends on the court. Sports luminaries such as Ray Lewis, Deion Sanders, and Marshall Faulk all made their way to Fort Wayne at one point for Woodson’s camp, while two of his best friends from his Pittsburgh days – Carnell Lake and Andre Hastings – were yearly attendees.

Woodson was inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2009. He played 17 seasons in the NFL, including his first ten with the Pittsburgh Steelers. All in all, he was an 11-time Pro Bowler and was selected First-Team All-Pro six times.