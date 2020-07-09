Throwback Thursday: Nicklaus sets FWCC course record 60 years ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sixty years ago this week – July 12, 1960 – one of the most famous names in the history of golf took the Summit City by storm, as Jack Nicklaus shot a 66 during the Mad Anthonys to set a course record at the Fort Wayne Country Club.

Nicklaus was just 20 years old at the time and turned pro shortly after, but was already the National Amateur Champion. While he was still a relative no-name at the time, the Columbus, Ohio native went on to a career that saw him win 18 majors – the most in golf history.

According to Blake Sebring’s book “Fort Wayne Sports History” Nicklaus shot 5-under par on the par 71 course, including a 33 on the back nine.

According to Sebring, Nicklaus would return to FWCC two years later and shoot another 66 to defeat Gary Player’s score of 69.

Nicklaus is no stranger to Fort Wayne. He designed the course at Sycamore Hills Golf Club and played in multiple Mad Anthonys tournament. A friend of the Kelley family, owners of Kelley Automotive Group, Nicklaus played Sycamore this past September. He holed out from 35 feet on 18 to help clinch the National Pro Scratch Invitational title.

The Golden Bear's still got it! Jack Nicklaus holed out on 18 from 35 feet to wrap up play at Sycamore Hills for the National Pro Scratch Invitational today!

According to Sebring, the legendary Bill Kratzert actually holds the Mad Anthonys record after shooting a 63 at Orchard Ridge in 1985.