Throwback Thursday: Ney native Ned Garver puts small town in spotlight

NEY, Ohio (WANE) – Ney, Ohio has a population of just 354 people, but for one summer native son Ned Garver put his hometown in baseball’s spotlight.

Back in 1951 Garver, a right-handed pitcher, went 20-12 for a St. Louis Browns team that finished 52-102. With those 20 victories Garver became the only pitcher in the 20th century to win 20 games for a team that lost 100 games. For his effort he finished second to Yankees great Yogi Berra in American League MVP voting. Garver also made the lone All-Star Game appearance of his 14-year career that summer as the starting pitcher for the American League. He allowed one unearned run over three innings in the mid-summer classic.

Garver also led the majors in 1951 with 24 complete games (out of 30 games started), tossing 246 total innings with an ERA of 3.73 and 84 strikeouts.

Garver also excelled as a hitter, often batting sixth for the Browns when he was pitching instead of the customary ninth spot for a pitcher. He hit .305 (in 109 plate appearances) with one home runs in 1951 and finished with seven home runs in his career.

The Browns finished last of the eight teams in the American League, 10 games back of the seventh-place Washington Senators.

Garver, who broke into the big leagues with St. Louis in 1948, would later pitcher for the Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Athletics, and Los Angeles Angels.

His last game in the majors came 59 years ago today on June 4, 1961. He finished his career with a record of 129-157 and a 3.73 ERA, tossing 2477.1 innings with 153 complete games and 881 strikeouts.

As expected, Garver was a standout prep athlete, taking Ney High School to the state finals in 1943. He later pitched for the City Lights team in Fort Wayne.

Off the field, Garver left a huge mark in hometown. He served as mayor of Ney for eight years and also donated land – along with a great deal of his time – to the area’s little league organization. Garver also served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

Born on Christmas Day in 1925, Garver passed on February 26, 2017 at the age of 91.