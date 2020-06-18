Throwback Thursday: Kevin Kiermaier

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Ten years ago this month on June 9, 2010 the Tampa Bay Rays picked Fort Wayne’s Kevin Kiermaier in the MLB Draft.

A 31st round draft pick who was the 941st overall player selected that year, Kiermaier’s gone on to exceed expectations, winning three Gold Gloves while becoming one of the faces of the franchise in Tampa.

Kiermaier was lightly recruited out of Bishop Luers despite leading the Knights to the state title his senior year in 2008. After two record-setting season at Parkland College, a junior college in Illinois, scout Tom Couston convinced the Rays to draft Kiermaier.

While he had committed to play his junior season at Purdue, Kiermaier opted to sign with the Rays and quickly worked his way through the farm system, making his MLB debut in September of 2013.

Kiermaier won back-to-back Gold Gloves in 2015 & 2016 as well as the American League’s Platinum Glove for best fielder in the league in 2015. After dealing with some injuries, Kiermaier bounced back to the top of his game in 2019 by winning his third Gold Glove.

Entering 2020 he’s a .249 career hitter with 68 home runs and 89 stolen bases. Those 68 home runs are the most a Fort Wayne or New Haven player has ever hit in MLB with Butch Henline second at 40 homers. Henline was a catcher primarily for the Philadelphia A’s in the 1920s and 30s.