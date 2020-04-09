Throwback Thursday: 1980 Indiana Mr. Basketball Jim Master

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Forty years ago to the week on April 7, 1980, Harding High School’s Jim Master was crowned the state’s top player, becoming just the third standout from Fort Wayne to win the Indiana Mr. Basketball Award.

As a senior for the Hawks Master averaged 27.8 points a game. Master, who played his first two seasons at Plymouth High School before moving to Harding, tallied a total of 1,592 points during his high school career. He set 18 school records at Harding in the process.

In addition to the Mr. Basketball Award, the 6-foot-5 guard was also selected to play in the McDonald’s All-American game and was a second-team Parade All-American.

Master went on to a stellar career at the University of Kentucky, scoring 1,283 points for the Wildcats. A two-time All-SEC third-team selection, Master won a gold medal at the 1983 Pan American Games. The Wildcats advanced to the Final Four Master’s senior season in 1984.

After four seasons at Kentucky Master was selected in the sixth round of the NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks.