Throwback Thursday: Dave Doster’s 32-game hitting streak

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne has seen it’s share of “Summit City Sluggers” make it to the MLB, but few can say they’ve had as long of a career as former Phillies in-fielder, Dave Doster.

Born and raised in New Haven, after four-years of varsity baseball with the Bulldogs, Doster went on to play four-years at Indiana State, recording a 30-game hitting streak in his college career.

After earning All-Missouri Valley Conference honors at ISU, the Phillies drafted him in 1993.

By 1996, Doster made his MLB debut with the Phillies and during his first home game in Philadelphia, Doster hit a walk-off in the bottom of the tenth inning.

Doster spent the ’96 and ’99 seasons with the Phillies before returning to AAA baseball.

Over the course of the 2004 season, Doster built the longest hitting streak in pro baseball that season and to this day is still a Fresno Grizzlies’ franchise record.

During the streak, Doster hit .419 (57-136) with 26 runs, 15 doubles, 5 home runs and 25 runs batted in.

Doster ended a 13-year professional baseball career in 2005 at the age of 35. In 2007, he was inducted into the Northeast Indiana Baseball Hall of Fame.

16 years later, Doster still incorporates baseball into his life. A few nights during the week, he teaches hitting lessons to some of the area’s high school softball and baseball players.

Doster says the greatest thing about being retired from the game is all the family time he’s getting to enjoy now with his wife and kids.