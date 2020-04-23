Throwback Thursday: Chandler Harnish

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – The NFL Draft kicks off tonight and with the contracts of Philip Rivers and Jacoby Brissett up after the 2020 season the Indianapolis Colts may very well be looking at selecting a quarterback at some point.

The last quarterback the Colts drafted? It was Norwell graduate Chandler Harnish who went to Indy with the final pick of the 2012, two days after the Colts took Andrew Luck first overall.

By being the final pick of the draft, Harnish was the 2012 “Mr. Irrelevant,” the moniker given to the last selection. He went 253rd overall out of Northern Illinois.

Harnish was on the Colts practice squad for two seasons, then was cut after the preseason in his third year as a pro. He was picked up later that season by the Minnesota Vikings, but late in the season was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

In the off-season leading up to the 2016 campaign Harnish was in camp with the Arizona Cardinals, reuniting him with former Colts coach Bruce Arians. However, Harnish was released by Arizona. He was then offered a non-guaranteed deal by the Seattle Seahawks, but decided to hang up his cleats instead.

He currently works for Shambaugh and Son based out of Fort Wayne.