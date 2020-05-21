Throwback Thursday: Baer Field Speedway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Over the course of 56 years, Baer Field Speedway has seen a lot of drivers come through its gate since the track opened on May 21, 1964.

Reminiscing on the past, former pit crew member and flagman at Baer Field, Bruce Harper recalls his fondest memories of racing at the track came from his childhood.

“When I was a kid, it was – go to the race track on a Saturday night, getting a Mountain Dew, a slice of pizza and a box of popcorn and then go home knowing that your night was filled. You got to watch your favorite drivers, your heroes, duke it out for 30, 40, 50, 100 laps,” says Harper.

Former driver at the speedway, Roger Terlosky says, “The best part (of the track) was beating some of the big guys that would come out there and come from out of town to spank us and they didn’t get the job done. That was the best time out there.”

Baer Field is up for sale, at last check, Race Promotions Incorporated (based out of Colorado) is the current deed holder of the track.