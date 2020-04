FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne native and Canterbury graduate Austin Hatch became a full-time motivational speaker last November, and since they has had the opportunity to spread his message of optimism across the country – a message that is perhaps more applicable now more than ever.

WANE-TV sports director Glenn Marini caught up with the former University of Michigan basketball player and two-time plane crash survivor for this week’s “Throwback Thursday” segment.