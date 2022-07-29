FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne native Deshaun Thomas is set to play his tenth season of professional basketball overseas, as Thomas has signed to play for Olimpia Milano in Milan, Italy.

Thomas played last season for Bayern Munich in Germany, averaging 10 points a game.

Thomas, who was drafted in the second round by the San Antonio Spurs in 2013, has played eight of his nine seasons as a pro overseas – including stops in France, Greece, Turkey, and Spain.

Thomas led the Big Ten in scoring as a junior at Ohio State before turning pro. The Bishop Luers grad is the no. 3 all-time leading scorer in IHSAA history with 3,108, trailing only Marion Pierce (3,019) and Damon Bailey (3,134).