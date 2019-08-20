Thomas carving out career overseas

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He’s the third all-time leading scorer in IHSAA boys basketball history, and Deshaun Thomas hasn’t stopped getting buckets since graduating from Bishop Luers as the 6-foot-7 forward is heading back across the Atlantic Ocean for his sixth season overseas.

Thomas signed a two-year deal with Greek squad Panathinaikos this summer. He spent last year with the same squad, winning a Greek League title under then-head coach Rick Pitino by leading the team with 13 points per game.

A former Ohio State standout, Thomas also got married this past summer to the mother of 8-year old Deshaun Thomas Jr. and 1-year old Jace.

A 2013 second-round NBA draft pick by the San Antonio Spurs, Thomas says the NBA is still the dream. However, with a family he enjoys the steady income of playing overseas. In addition to Greece, Thomas has already played for teams in Spain, France, Turkey, and Israel.

