COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) – Fort Wayne native Deshaun Thomas and his team Carmen’s Crew were knocked out of The Basketball Tournament Wednesday night in Columbus, Ohio thanks to a 76-68 defeat at the hands of House of ‘Paign.

Carmen’s Crew, made up primarily of former Ohio State players – like Thomas himself – was the no. 1 seed out of 24 teams in the winner-take-all $1 million tournament.

Thomas played 15 minutes for Carmen’s Crew and tallied one point, two assists, and one rebound.