FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the third straight year, Collin Bauer, a talented young golfer organized an annual outing to raise funds for youth athletes in need of prosthetic limbs.

Collin Bauer, 12, began his annual “Colling for Kids” golf outing three years ago. The inspiration for Bauer’s outing came from a friend who was also talented at golf despite being born without an arm. Their friendship inspired Bauer to raise funds for other kids who seek to play sports with the help of a prosthetic limb.

Since the annual golf outing began, Bauer estimates he and his supporters have raised about $40,000, with proceeds going to the Riley Children’s Foundation to the Pediatric Prosthetic Programming fund.