The Fort Wayne Champs take the first step towards $1 million dollars

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Champs took that ever-important first step towards a winner-takes-all $1 million dollar grand prize with a first-round win against 8th seeded Primetime Players in The Basketball Tournament on Sunday.

Leading the way in the 72-61 win was former Ball State sharpshooter Tayler Persons. Persons finished with the game-high 17 points and capped the night off with the game-winning bucket.

Up next, the Fort Wayne Champs advance to face the top-seed in the West Virginia regional, Sideline Cancer in the second round on Monday afternoon.